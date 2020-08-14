Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It didn’t cost the New England Patriots much to bring Lamar Miller aboard.

The veteran running back’s one-year Patriots contract included a base salary of $1.05 million with just $200,000 guaranteed, according to details shared by ESPN’s Field Yates. Miller can earn up to a total of $2.5 million through incentives.

Terms on the one-year deals signed by Jordan Reed and Lamar Miller, who are each returning after missing 2019 due to injury: Reed: $1.05M base salary plus up to $750K in playing-time incentives Miller: $1.05M base salary ($200K guaranteed) with $1.5M in achievable incentives. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 14, 2020

Miller was a consistently productive rusher and pass-catcher during his time with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, but he’s coming off a torn ACL that cost him his entire 2019 season. The 29-year-old was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list upon signing with New England and cannot practice until he is removed from that list, which can happen at any time.

Miller was present at Friday’s training camp practice, according to Paul Perillo of Patriots.com.

Patriots running back Sony Michel also is on PUP as he recovers from offseason foot surgery. James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor round out New England’s backfield.

