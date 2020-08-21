NFL Rumors: Here’s Why Stephon Gilmore Was Absent From Patriots Training Camp

New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was absent from the team’s last two training camp practices, reportedly is not injured.

Gilmore missed the sessions to attend to a personal matter, according to a report Friday from Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Gilmore is “expected to be back soon.”

Gilmore was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year last season, playing a team-high 94.4 percent of New England’s defensive snaps and ranking first in the NFL in passes defended (20) and tied for first in interceptions (six).

With Gilmore out, Jason McCourty and J.C. Jackson both have seen heavy workloads in practice. Undrafted rookie corner Myles Bryant also stood out Wednesday, registering two interceptions and two pass breakups.