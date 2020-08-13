Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the Patriots’ more intriguing undrafted free agents didn’t last long in New England.

The Patriots on Thursday waived rookie defensive end Nick Coe. The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride was the first to report the transaction, which the NFL later confirmed.

Coe, a versatile front-seven defender who played everywhere from defensive tackle to stand-up outside linebacker at Auburn, was considered a potential first-round prospect ahead of his final year at Auburn. His draft stock plummeted, though, after he managed just 15 tackles and no sacks in 2019 and griped about his role in the Tigers’ defense.

Coe survived New England’s initial round of roster cuts and was expected to compete with the likes of Deatrich Wise, Byron Cowart, Nick Thurman and fellow UDFA Bill Murray for a roster spot this summer.

Murray is one of 10 undrafted rookies remaining in Patriots camp, along with quarterback Brian Lewerke, running back J.J. Taylor, tight end Jake Burt, tight end/defensive end Rashod Berry, linebacker Scoota Harris, cornerback Myles Bryant and wide receivers Jeff Thomas, Will Hastings and Isaiah Zuber.

With rookie center Dustin Woodard (seventh round) also retiring from the NFL on Thursday, the Patriots now have four open spots on their 80-man roster. New England is scheduled to hold its first padded training camp practice next Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images