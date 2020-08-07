Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are eyeing tight end options following Matt LaCosse’s opt-out.

The Patriots on Friday hosted former New York Jets tight end Jordan Leggett for a free agent, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Leggett has done little at the NFL level (14 catches, 114 yards, one touchdown since being drafted in the fifth round in 2017), but he was a prolific pass-catcher at Clemson, racking up 86 receptions for 1,261 yards and 15 scores over his final two collegiate seasons.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 258 pounds, Leggett was considered a “move” tight end entering the 2017 NFL Draft. He missed his entire rookie year with a knee injury, was cut after his second season in New York and spent all of last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but did not play.

With LaCosse choosing to sit out this season due to COVID-19 concerns, the Patriots’ tight end group currently consists of four rookies (third-round picks Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene and undrafted free agents Jake Burt and Rashod Berry) and third-year pro Ryan Izzo, who’s appeared in just six NFL games.

The Patriots also had free agent defensive tackle Darius Kilgo in for a visit, per Reiss.

Kilgo spent time on New England’s practice squad in 2016 and was with the team during the 2017 preseason. The 28-year-old signed with Matt Patricia’s Detroit Lions last offseason but spent the year on injured reserve.

The Patriots entered Friday with five open spots on their 80-man roster.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images