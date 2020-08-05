Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots continue to restock their roster with undrafted rookies.

The Patriots on Wednesday re-signed UDFA wide receiver Isaiah Zuber. ESPN’s Mike Reiss was the first to report the transaction, which the team later announced.

The move comes four days after veteran wideout Marqise Lee opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns. Eight Patriots players have opted out thus far.

Zuber initially signed with the Patriots after the 2020 NFL Draft, receiving $100,000 in guaranteed money (tied for third-most among Pats UDFAs). He was released last month as New England trimmed its roster from 90 players to 80 before training camp.

The Patriots now have re-signed three UDFAs they released during that cutdown, with Zuber joining receiver Will Hastings and quarterback Brian Lewerke. His return left New England with five vacant roster spots. Another undrafted wideout, Jeff Thomas, survived the initial round of cuts.

Zuber began his collegiate career at Kansas State before transferring to Mississippi State for his senior season. He caught 14 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games for the Bulldogs and also has punt and kick return experience.

Thumbnail photo via Bryan Lynn/USA TODAY Sports Images