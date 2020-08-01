Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly are losing veteran wide receiver depth and have another roster spot to fill.

Wide receiver Marqise Lee, who was signed by the Patriots in April, has elected to opt out, a league source told The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

Lee joins linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, right tackle Marcus Cannon, running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Danny Vitale and guard Najee Toran on the Patriots’ reserve/opt-out list. A Patriots player has yet to test positive for COVID-19.

Lee missed most of the last two seasons with injuries. He was selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has spent this entire career with Jacksonville prior to signing with New England.

The Patriots still have Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Matthew Slater, Quincy Adeboyejo, Will Hastings, Devin Ross and Jeff Thomas on their wide receiver depth chart.

Lee did not make NESN.com’s latest 53-man roster projection.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Friday that he supports his players’ decisions to opt out.

“We all have to make decisions,” Belichick said in a conference call. “I talked to those guys and they explained their situation, and they had to make the decision that was best for them, and I totally respect and support it 100 percent.”

The Patriots have five open roster spots to fill. They could elect to re-sign one of the undrafted wide receivers they cut last Sunday, Isaiah Zuber or Sean Riley.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images