NFL Super Bowl Odds: Patriots, Seahawks Among Best Bets With Most Value

AFC

New England Patriots, +2100

OK, so we understand that the Patriots did lose their starting quarterback for the past 20 years and, perhaps more importantly, some key contributors in the front seven. But the Patriots have Bill Belichick and nobody else does, and it’s why we like their odds, which range from +1800 to +2100, per consensus data. The Patriots still have star power too, as Cam Newton seems to have the upper hand in the quarterback battle and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Stephon Gilmore. The New England secondary is as deep as any in the NFL. And with a hopefully healthier offensive line, the run game could be similar to what led the Patriots to the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl not long ago.

Tennessee Titans, +2800

The Titans made a run at the AFC’s Lamar Hunt trophy last season despite losing four of its first six regular-season games. In stepped journeyman quarterback Ryan Tannehill (who the Titans re-signed), while Derrick Henry (playing on franchise tag in 2020) finished as the NFL rushing leader. Head coach Mike Vrabel and Tennessee returned many pieces from its stout defense, which could pave the way to another deep postseason run.

NFC

Dallas Cowboys, +1600

The Cowboys, while possessing the best odds of any team included here, still ranked outside the top five. A major reason we believe Dallas is capable of putting together a title run is because head coach Mike McCarthy enters Jerry World to replace Jason Garrett. And McCarthy does so with an incredibly talented offensive group led by QB Dak Prescott, and a defense who put resources into improvements this offseason. And frankly, the NFC East-favorite Cowboys should benefit from having four games against the Washington Football Team and New York Giants.



Seattle Seahawks, +2000

Quarterback Russell Wilson is consistently an MVP candidate and the Seahawks trading for safety Jamal Adams gives them an All-Pro in the defensive backfield. The Seahawks certainly could have a tough time with playoff seeding with six regular-season games against the 49ers, Rams and Cardinals, but the offense featuring running back Chris Carson and receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (maybe Antonio Brown is on his way too?), it gives head coach Pete Carroll a scary offense to work with.