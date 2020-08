We won’t have to wait long for Boston Bruins hockey to return.

With the Philadelphia Flyers eliminating the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning are locked into a second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup.

And mere minutes after the Flyers game ended, the NHL unveiled the start time for Game 1.

The Bruins and Bolts will meet at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 23.