The NHL draft order will finally be set Monday night, and there’s a good chance one of the NHL’s premier franchises gets the chance to land the sport’s next big superstar.

The COVID-19 pause led to a controversial new draft lottery system, and the first “round” of the lottery led to madness. The first phase of the lottery established slot Nos. 2 through 8, with the first overall pick going to a team that was, at the time, to be determined. Now that the Stanley Cup playoff qualifiers are done, the eight teams who lost those best-of-five series now each have a 12.5% chance to land the No. 1 pick. The other seven teams will get Nos. 9 through 15.

That means a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers or Pittsburgh Penguins could get the No. 1 spot in the draft. The top pick is always coveted, but getting the first selection almost certainly will be Alexis Lafreniere, a player who some see as a generational talent. Imagine him playing alongside Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid? It definitely could happen.

Here’s how to watch the NHL draft lottery.

When: Monday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

