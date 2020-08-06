Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Regardless of if you believe Barclay Goodrow deserves a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety or not, it doesn’t appear such a conversation will be taking place.

In the third period of the Boston Bruins’ eventual 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Bruins winger Anders Bjork fired a shot from just outside the circle and promptly was hit from his blindside by Goodrow. Bjork’s head ended up being the principal point of contact, with the Bolts winger’s elbow catching Bjork.

(You can watch the play here)

All Goodrow was given during the game was two minutes for charging, and according to NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty, he’s not expected to face any supplemental discipline.

The hit did not end up knocking Bjork out of the game.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images