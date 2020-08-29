NHL Sends Strong Message On Confronting Racism Prior To Bruins-Lightning

The Stanley Cup Playoffs resumed Saturday afternoon, but not before the NHL sent a strong message about confronting racism.

Thursday and Friday’s slate of games were postponed in order to help bring awareness to social injustice and racial inequality in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

And prior to puck drop for Game 4 between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, a video was released.

“As we resume play today, the NHL and our players unite in the fight to end racism,” it started. “We stand together for our common cause that needs action today.”

Watch the entire video below: