The Stanley Cup Playoffs are just beginning, but things already have been shaken up quite a bit.

Friday was a wild day in the National Hockey League, as six qualifying series had the chance to finish. Four teams were able to push their way into the next round — and they weren’t exactly the favorites.

Both No. 12 seeds advanced Friday as the Montreal Canadiens took down the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Chicago Blackhawks downed the Edmonton Oilers. The No. 11-seeded Arizona Coyotes also were able to advance, as they defeated the Nashville Predators.

