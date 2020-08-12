Patriots players clearly are comfortable in their new threads.
Multiple New England players — including Cam Newton, N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu — used Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of themselves in the new Patriots uniforms. The photos range from benign to cool to downright goofy.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
•thëÿ šâÿ,"ÿø ßØØG1Ē ÿøû łøøkïñ røûgh‼️ÿøû dïdñt kñøw ÿøû wërë tâkïñg pïčš tødâÿ"⁉️ —ï šïmpłÿ rëpłÿ,"ï bëëñ grïñdïñg‼️"😈 •thëÿ šâÿ," ÿø ßØØG1Ē whÿ ÿøû ñøt šmïłïñg ïñ ñøñë øf ÿøûr pïčš; ¥ØŪ ÑØT HÄ₽₽¥"⁉️ —ï šïmpłÿ rëpłÿ," ïm ñøt hërë tø płâÿ gâmëš, črâčk jøkëš, ĒTČ….. ¥ØŪ KÑØ₩ ₩HÄT ÏM HĒRĒ FØR"‼️😡 »>“ï âïñt hërë før â ŁØÑG tïmë ïm hërë før â GØØD tïmë"<« -gëørgë štrâït #gøPÄTŠ‼️ #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ🤟🏾
Noticeably absent from the above photo dump was Tom Brady who, you know, now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
However, Brady’s potential replacement, Cam Newton, took part in his first official practice Wednesday morning.
More NFL: Watch First Footage Of Cam Newton Throwing Passes At Patriots Practice
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images