Patriots players clearly are comfortable in their new threads.

Multiple New England players — including Cam Newton, N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu — used Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of themselves in the new Patriots uniforms. The photos range from benign to cool to downright goofy.

Take a look:

Let’s go! #patsnation

😌😁 #BeanTalk #Year9

•thëÿ šâÿ,"ÿø ßØØG1Ē ÿøû łøøkïñ røûgh‼️ÿøû dïdñt kñøw ÿøû wërë tâkïñg pïčš tødâÿ"⁉️ —ï šïmpłÿ rëpłÿ,"ï bëëñ grïñdïñg‼️"😈 •thëÿ šâÿ," ÿø ßØØG1Ē whÿ ÿøû ñøt šmïłïñg ïñ ñøñë øf ÿøûr pïčš; ¥ØŪ ÑØT HÄ₽₽¥"⁉️ —ï šïmpłÿ rëpłÿ," ïm ñøt hërë tø płâÿ gâmëš, črâčk jøkëš, ĒTČ….. ¥ØŪ KÑØ₩ ₩HÄT ÏM HĒRĒ FØR"‼️😡 »>“ï âïñt hërë før â ŁØÑG tïmë ïm hërë før â GØØD tïmë"<« -gëørgë štrâït #gøPÄTŠ‼️ #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ🤟🏾

🤫

Loading…🔋

😏

ALL IN‼️👹

😏

Noticeably absent from the above photo dump was Tom Brady who, you know, now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Brady’s potential replacement, Cam Newton, took part in his first official practice Wednesday morning.

