N’Keal Harry Returns To Patriots Practice; 11 Absent On Day 6

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their top 2019 draft pick back on the field Sunday morning.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry returned to practice after missing the previous three training camp sessions. Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste also returned after two missed practices.

Eleven Patriots players were absent Sunday: cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Michael Jackson; running backs James White, Sony Michel, Lamar Miller and J.J. Taylor; wide receiver Jeff Thomas; safety Adrian Phillips; tight end Jake Burt; defensive tackle Beau Allen and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

White, Taylor, Jackson and Burt were new absences. Michel and Miller remain on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris were New England’s only available running backs Sunday.

This is Gilmore’s third straight missed practice. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year reportedly is attending to a personal matter.

Tight end Paul Quessenberry and defensive tackle Xavier Williams made their Patriots practice debuts after signing with the team Saturday.

The team has yet to add a second kicker despite reports Saturday that Nick Folk is expected to sign with New England.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots