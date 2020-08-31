Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Forces Game 7 Joining Two NBA Legends In History Books

The Denver Nuggets survived another day in the NBA Bubble to force a Game 7 against the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference’s first round of the NBA Playoffs.
Because yet again, Jamal Murray went off with his back against the wall to pull out a 119-107 victory.
In a must-win game, the guard scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, dropping 50 points in addition to six assists and five rebounds. He shot 17-for-24 from the field, including 9-for-12 from beyond the arc.
And it wasn’t even his first 50-piece of the series, as he pulled that off in Game 4 as well before dropping 42 points in Game 5.
Impressive? Yes. And even more so when you see the company he joins in the NBA history books with stats like that.
Scoring 142 points in his last three games, just Jerry West and Michael Jordan have scored more points over a three-game span in the postseason. And both of those men have been immortalized with logos synonymous with the sport of basketball.
That’s pretty good company.