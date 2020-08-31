Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Forces Game 7 Joining Two NBA Legends In History Books

The Denver Nuggets survived another day in the NBA Bubble to force a Game 7 against the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference’s first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Because yet again, Jamal Murray went off with his back against the wall to pull out a 119-107 victory.

In a must-win game, the guard scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, dropping 50 points in addition to six assists and five rebounds. He shot 17-for-24 from the field, including 9-for-12 from beyond the arc.

And it wasn’t even his first 50-piece of the series, as he pulled that off in Game 4 as well before dropping 42 points in Game 5.

Impressive? Yes. And even more so when you see the company he joins in the NBA history books with stats like that.