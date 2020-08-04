Can the Islanders push the Panthers to the brink of elimination Tuesday afternoon?
New York and Florida are set to meet Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Game 2 of its best-of-five qualifying round series. The Isles won Game 1 on Saturday, 2-1.
Tuesday’s game also marks the first leg of a back-to-back for the sides. The second leg will be played at noon, as well, on Wednesday.
Here’s how to watch Panthers vs. Islanders online:
When: Tuesday, August 4 at noon ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports
Thumbnail photo via Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via USA TODAY Sports Images