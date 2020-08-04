Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the Islanders push the Panthers to the brink of elimination Tuesday afternoon?

New York and Florida are set to meet Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Game 2 of its best-of-five qualifying round series. The Isles won Game 1 on Saturday, 2-1.

Tuesday’s game also marks the first leg of a back-to-back for the sides. The second leg will be played at noon, as well, on Wednesday.

Here’s how to watch Panthers vs. Islanders online:

When: Tuesday, August 4 at noon ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via USA TODAY Sports Images