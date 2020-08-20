Patrice Bergeron Ties Cam Neely For Impressive Bruins Record With Game 5 Goal

Suffice to say Patrice Bergeron has been part of some memorable moments in Boston Bruins folklore.

And he hasn’t just been a passenger in those moments, he’s been leading the charge.

So it should come as little surprise that his goal Wednesday in Boston’s series-clinching Game 5 win over the Carolina Hurricanes just added to his place in the franchise record books.

Check out this stat, which the NHL Network dug up.

While it did take Bergeron longer than Cam Neely to reach nine goals in series-clinching games, it nevertheless is an impressive feat to accomplish.

And with Bergeron’s career not appearing to wind down anytime soon, one has to think he might become the sole leader of that record in due course.