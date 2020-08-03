Breathe easy, Boston Bruins fans.
Patrice Bergeron wasn’t on the ice for the team’s practice Monday in Toronto, but his absence was nothing more than a maintenance day, head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed after the session.
“He’s fine, and he’ll be back on the ice tomorrow,” Cassidy said.
Bergeron played 18:38 in the Bruins’ playoff-opening loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Boston’s next round-robin playoff game is Wednesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
More Bruins: Bruce Cassidy Explains B’s Anti-Racism Dress Code For Playoff Opener
Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images