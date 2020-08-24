Patriots Add Two Players For Training Camp; Four Return To Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — There were two new faces spotted at Monday morning’s New England Patriots training camp practice.

One of them was familiar. Kicker Nick Folk has re-joined the Patriots and was sporting No. 6. The Patriots also had a defensive lineman wearing No. 76.

Folk will compete with rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser, who has struggled in limited kicking opportunities this summer.

Running backs James White and J.J. Taylor, cornerback Mike Jackson and defensive lineman Tashawn Bower returned to practice after being absent Sunday.

There were eight players missing from Monday’s session, including running backs Sony Michel and Lamar Miller, both of whom are on the physically unable to perform list.

Michel and Miller were joined by safety Adrian Phillips, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, tight end Jake Burt, wide receiver Jeff Thomas and defensive tackle Beau Allen among the Patriots’ absences.

Rookie safety Kyle Dugger was a late arrival to practice.