Patriots Betting Preview: Odds, Futures And Props For 2020 NFL Season

The Patriots’ odds to win the division are anywhere from +115 to +135, according to consensus data. The Bills, on the other hand, are the betting favorite with odds of anywhere between even money and +120. The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are the underdogs to win the AFC East, with their lines around +850.

What are the Patriots’ odds to win the AFC Championship?

The Patriots enter the 2020 season having went to three of the last four Super Bowls, and hoping to do so again. Oddsmakers don’t seem to be putting it out of the question, either.

The Patriots’ odds to win the AFC Championship and earn a trip to Super Bowl LV are right around 10-to-1, ranging between +900 and +1100, per consensus data. The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to claim the Lamar Hunt trophy, but the Patriots are among the top five teams in the conference at almost every sportsbook.

What are the Patriots’ Super Bowl Odds?

The odds for the organization to win its seventh Super Bowl perhaps aren’t as high as past years, but they’re respectable.

The Patriots’ odds to win the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay now sit between +1800 to +2100, according to consensus data. The Chiefs and Ravens, again, are the favorites.

New England’s odds, by the way, are worse than Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are in the 15-to-1 neighborhood to begin the season.

Cam Newton Odds

The Patriots’ first-year quarterback brings a high level of success with him to New England, especially considering he was the league’s 2015 MVP. It begs the question, can Newton do it again?

Well, oddsmakers seem to think that is a slim possibility, as Newton’s odds to win the 2020 NFL MVP sit around 30-to-1, according to consensus data.



— But while Newton may not be among the heavy favorites for MVP or even Offensive Player of the Year, the 31-year-old is among those considered a favorite in a different category.

Newton has the second best odds to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award, recovering from an injury-riddled 2019 in which he played just two games. Newton is behind only Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, according to consensus data, with odds between +340 to +400.

Bill Belichick Odds

The Patriots head coach enters the 2020 season with arguably more to prove than years past as he enters the campaign without Brady. But could Brady’s departure actually help Belichick garner Coach of the Year honors? Oddsmakers seem to believe so.

Belichick is among the favorites to win the award with odds ranging from +1200 to +1400, according to consensus data. Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and Bucs coach Bruce Arians are among those heavily favored, as well.

Stephon Gilmore Odds

The Patriots No. 1 cornerback was not only the best player at the position, but the most impactful defensive player in all of football in 2019. It’s why Gilmore earned the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, along with first-team All-Pro honors.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old is among the players thought to be in the running again, while his lines vary from +1700 to +2500, according to consensus data. If New England fans can find the latter odds, it may be a smart bet for Gilmore to repeat.

Julian Edelman Prop Bet

How will the departure of Brady impact his longtime trusted target Julian Edelman?

Oddsmakers have the over-under for Edelman’s number of touchdown receptions set at 4.5. The over currently is -115 while the under is -105. Edelman has caught six touchdown passes each of the last two seasons, with five or more scores in four of the last six seasons.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

While New England fans had never heard of Division II safety Kyle Dugger before the Patriots drafted him with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the fact is that he’s made his presence known during training camp.

Dugger’s odds to land the Defensive Rookie of the Year honor reflects the tall mountain he’ll have to climb in order to be the most impactful rookie on that side of the ball, especially at a position where the Patriots have depth. Dugger’s odds for the recognition range between +3300 and +3800, per consensus data.

Happy betting, Patriots fans.