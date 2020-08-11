Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots will have another special teams role to fill to begin their 2020 campaign.

Brandon King, a core special teams player, was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list by the Patriots on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. King, as you may recall, tore his quad during the 2019 preseason and missed the entire regular season.

King being on the PUP list means he will miss at least the first six games of the season. He will not count towards the team’s active roster until activated.

The 27-year-old defensive back played 62 percent of special teams snaps during the 2018 season. He played 13 or more games in each of his first four seasons with the organization.

The Patriots had another core special teams player, Brandon Bolden, opt out of the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

