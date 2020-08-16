Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots hosted four free agents for workouts Sunday, according to the NFL transaction wire sent out to team personnel, which was tweeted out by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

The Patriots brought in guard Ben Braden, tight ends Alex Ellis and Paul Butler and defensive tackle Greg Gilmore for tryouts, per the wire.

The Patriots have five open roster spots before their first permitted padded practice of the summer on Monday.

Braden has spent time with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers since going undrafted out of Michigan in 2017.

Ellis has played with the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles since going undrafted out of Tennessee in 2017.

Butler has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions since going undrafted out of California (PA) in 2017.

Gilmore went undrafted out of LSU in 2018 and has spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There is no word on whether the Patriots intend to sign any of the four players they worked out.

Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo also cleared waivers Sunday and reverted to Patriots injured reserve.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images