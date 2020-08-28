Patriots Mailbag: Could Cornerback Depth Lead To Surprise Cut?

The New England Patriots will go dark starting this weekend.

The Patriots’ final training camp practice open to the media likely will be Friday’s session (unless there’s a last-minute change made for Sunday). That will give the Patriots two weeks of secrecy to get ready for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Practice reports will be limited to attendance and maybe some individual drills after this weekend. It’s a tough year for organizations and the media to evaluate rosters. Typically, teams and the media get OTAs, minicamp, training camp and four preseason games to figure out what’s going on. This year, we got 11 training camp practices. The Patriots do get another week before they’re forced to make their roster cuts.

Watch above and read below for this week’s mailbag.

@CupAJoeK

Which UDFA has looked best so far and actually has a chance to contribute something meaningful to the team this year? #mailDoug

I didn’t have a single undrafted free agent making my last 53-man roster projection, which felt very odd.

Here’s my evaluation on each Patriots undrafted free agent:

RB J.J. Taylor: He’s probably been the most impressive UDFA, but that might just be because he’s received the most work. Ultimately, I think he’ll get left off of the roster, and the Patriots will either keep four running backs (Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, Sony Michel and James White) or Lamar Miller will return off of the physically unable to perform list, and New England will hold onto five players at the position.

WR Will Hastings: He’s just having trouble staying on the field for consistent reps. If he impresses enough by the end of next week, he could land on the practice squad. His quickness stands out, but he’s small.

WR Jeff Thomas: If the Patriots feel like they have an open roster spot, then I could see it going to Thomas and they would then redshirt him for the 2020 season. His biggest question mark coming out of Miami was his maturity. He’s stuck with the Patriots since April, so it’s clear that something is clicking with the speedy, big-play wideout. He started to show his potential in Thursday’s practice, catching passes in 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 drills.

WR Isaiah Zuber: He’s getting a lot of work, but he’s also had too many drops. He’s failed to stand out from the crowd.

TE Jake Burt: He looks the part, but he hasn’t made an impact.

TE Paul Quessenberry: He’s a great story after spending five years in the Marines, but he also should be easy to get onto the practice squad after so much time away from football. He’s a future option at fullback.

LB Rashod Berry: Berry played tight end and linebacker at Ohio State, but the Patriots have chosen to use him on defense where he looks like a natural. The Patriots don’t have many sure-things on the edge at outside linebacker/defensive end. Berry’s ideal spot is on the practice squad. If the Patriots are afraid of another team claiming him, however, then maybe he sticks around. He’s been a standout at times.

DT Michael Barnett: It’s early for Barnett, since he was just signed. He’s unlikely to make the roster.

DT Bill Murray: Murray also is unlikely to make the roster, since he hasn’t flashed a ton at practice. He made the jump to the NFL from FBS William & Mary, and he could use some more seasoning.

LB Scoota Harris: Caash Maluia and Terez Hall have been better at the same position in practice, but they’re also both injured. Perhaps Harris could crack the roster if Maluia or Hall don’t return quickly.

CB Myles Bryant: He’s probably lowest on the totem pole for Patriots defensive backs. He’s made some plays, but he’s not better than fellow cornerbacks D’Angelo Ross or Mike Williams, both of whom are facing an uphill battle for roster spots.

So, the answer is none of the UDFAs are expected to make a major impact this season. It’s a tough year to be a low-round draft pick or an undrafted free agent with the truncated offseason.

@MMMX_R

2 surprise cuts? Seems like depth at RB and CB

I definitely can’t imagine Burkhead, Harris, Michel or White getting cut, and those would be the real surprises at running back. I certainly don’t think Lamar Miller is a lock for the 53-man roster, though he could still start the season on the PUP list. Time is running out for him to return by September, but the Patriots could stash him for the first half of the season on PUP/reserve.

Cornerback is an interesting position. Obviously, Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, Jason McCourty and Jonathan Jones are roster locks. Justin Bethel is a super valuable player because he’s one of the best special teams players in the NFL, and he’s a useful cornerback. It’s not like he’s Matthew Slater or Brandon King who exclusively plays on special teams. He’s a cornerback too.

Joejuan Williams was a second-round pick last year who has some versatility. D’Angelo Ross and Mike Jackson also have performed well at cornerback. I’m not sure if Ross or Jackson have done enough to beat out Williams, but all three players are making plays and could potentially move around as defensive chess pieces, though Williams and Jackson are taller boundary cornerbacks while Ross is a shorter slot option.

@collin_dobnikar

How is the kicking competition going?

I’m an armchair kicking analyst, but Nick Folk looks considerably better than Justin Rohrwasser up to this point. The ball just comes off of his foot better.

In an ideal world, the Patriots would keep Folk on their 53-man roster and Rohrwasser on injured reserve or the practice squad to continue the competition into the season. I doubt they’d have much trouble with Rohrwasser clearing waivers to get onto the practice squad.

@yaunti

Who’s making the practice squad?

That’s tough to say without also putting together a 53-man roster projection. Here’s 16 names I’d consider:

QB Brian Lewerke

RB J.J. Taylor

WR Will Hastings

WR Devin Ross

WR Jeff Thomas

TE Paul Quessenberry

OL Ben Braden

OL Justin Herron

DT Bill Murray

DT Michael Barnett

LB Caash Maluia

LB Rashod Berry

LB Scoota Harris

CB D’Angelo Ross

CB Mike Jackson

K Justin Rohrwasser

@EndresSven

How does Cam look in practices? Does he seem healthy enough?

Cam Newton looks … fine. And I think he’ll look much better in a game situation when he can better show off his mobility.

He’s definitely still in the acclimation process with the offense, which he acknowledged Wednesday, and that could continue into the season. Fans will need to be patient with him and the Patriots’ offense in general.

I do believe he’s healthy.

@sebbehn

Hey Doug, is it just me or a LOT of interceptions came along while targeting Damiere Byrd ? Anything to look into ? #MailDoug

I haven’t personally noticed that, but I wouldn’t be completely shocked if that is the case. Byrd is one of the team’s slighter wide receivers, and he might be prone to contact more than other wideouts.

I like Byrd’s speed element, and he has the experience advantage over other receivers on the team like Devin Ross, Jakobi Meyers and Thomas. But I’m not sure if he’s necessarily been better than those players in training camp.

That being said, the Patriots need a wide receiver who can stretch the field. Thomas could eventually be that guy, but I’m not sure if he would be ready for the start of the season with limited practice reps. So, the Patriots either need to keep Byrd or find another receiver who is faster than Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Mohamed Sanu, Gunner Olszewski and Meyers.

@Pats_Superphat

Can you rank the Right tackles in your opinion?

1. Jermaine Eluemunor

2. Korey Cunningham

3. Yodny Cajuste

4. Justin Herron

The Patriots will probably have to make a move to improve their No. 3 or 4 offensive tackle spot. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Patriots’ offensive tackles this season were Isaiah Wynn, Eluemunor, a swing tackle acquired before the season, and either Cunningham, Cajuste. or Herron as the developmental player.

Let’s go rapid fire.

@IshanSawai

What’s the PR/KR situation this season?

I would place Gunner Olszewski as the leading candidate for the punt return job. He might wind up being the top kick returner too. Damiere Byrd and Kyle Dugger also could be candidates as returners.

@xxxcrustacion

white or wheat toast #maildoug

Not a big toast guy. I like an untoasted bread or a bagel.

@Griffin_1980

Despite a potential dead money hit of $2.75M this season and $1.1M next, how safe is Beau Allen considering he has yet to be seen at practice? #MailDoug

The Patriots cut Mike Pennel last season, so anything is on the table. I would guess that Allen will make the team, however.

@sebbehn

Did you try out the Apple Pie KitKat ? Thoughts ? #MailDoug

I did try it. I’m not a big fan of white chocolate, so it was NFM, not for me.

@tayfieux

What starts with a T, ends with a T and has T in it.

A teapot.

@offroadtjnh

#MailDoug I just dont have a good question- I just want the season to start. I am excited to see Cam play- you?

Yes. Very. It’s going to be a fun season. I obviously wish it was coming under more normal circumstances, but it will be fun to watch an updated offense.

Photo via New England Patriots