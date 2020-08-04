Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Sanu’s stay on the New England Patriots’ physically unable to perform list was short-lived.

The Patriots wide receiver was removed from active/PUP on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Sanu had offseason ankle surgery but had been spotted working out with Patriots quarterbacks this offseason.

Patriots players reported to Gillette Stadium this past weekend. Practices begin Aug. 12, while full-contact sessions start Aug. 17.

Running back Sony Michel (foot) and special teams linebacker Brandon King (quad) remain on the Patriots’ PUP list. Like Sanu, they can be removed from the PUP list at any point before the 2020 NFL season. If either player stays on the PUP list into September, then they would miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

