The New England Patriots posted a photo gallery to the team’s website Tuesday afternoon with the headline, “Photos: First look at Patriots in new uniforms, presented by Paycom.”

That’s not entirely accurate.

Some of the pictures posted are actually of the team’s old color rush uniforms. The difference is in the number fonts.

Spot the difference:

I don't know which 1 is right on the jersey pic.twitter.com/2EtSeNAO2L — LB (@outdoorsLB) August 11, 2020

That led to some theories.

when you have a 1 by itself or next to another 1 on a jersey the base is added to the bottom of the 1's. — harleydcane (@harleydcane) August 11, 2020

Is it possible that single digits have different fonts than double digit numbers? That would be odd to me. Maybe one of them is a jersey from last years color rush. — Matt Cooper (@WifiWolfpack) August 11, 2020

most teams have different fonts for players that have single digit numbers — AtomiicDonkey (@AtomiicDonky) August 11, 2020

So, which is it? Is the No. 1 on Newton’s jersey or Slater’s jersey correct? Or are they both right?

NESN.com’s own Zack Cox to the rescue:

The new font is the one Slater is wearing. Not sure why they're inconsistent. pic.twitter.com/AA8MCanv33 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 11, 2020

This is not the first time the Patriots have made a gaffe while posting about their new uniforms. When the Patriots initially unveiled their new digs, they incorrectly used a picture of their old color rush jerseys.

The two get-ups are very similar. But there are slight differences.

It’s unclear why there was a jersey made for Newton with the old No. 1 font. Hopefully, the issue is cleared up by Sept. 13, when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. They can’t have players running around the field with different No. 1s. That would be chaos.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images