The New England Patriots posted a photo gallery to the team’s website Tuesday afternoon with the headline, “Photos: First look at Patriots in new uniforms, presented by Paycom.”

That’s not entirely accurate.

Some of the pictures posted are actually of the team’s old color rush uniforms. The difference is in the number fonts.

Spot the difference:

That led to some theories.

So, which is it? Is the No. 1 on Newton’s jersey or Slater’s jersey correct? Or are they both right?

NESN.com’s own Zack Cox to the rescue:

This is not the first time the Patriots have made a gaffe while posting about their new uniforms. When the Patriots initially unveiled their new digs, they incorrectly used a picture of their old color rush jerseys.

The two get-ups are very similar. But there are slight differences.

It’s unclear why there was a jersey made for Newton with the old No. 1 font. Hopefully, the issue is cleared up by Sept. 13, when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. They can’t have players running around the field with different No. 1s. That would be chaos.

More Patriots: Why Lamar Miller Signing Made Sense

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images