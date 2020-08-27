Patriots Practice Notes: Offense Struggles As Defensive Backs Dominate

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots cranked up the intensity in Thursday morning’s practice session, working heavily in full-team drills with referees on the field.

The Patriots’ defense emerged triumphant after Thursday’s session, and they let the offense hear it from the sideline.

The Patriots’ quarterback stats on the day tell the story:

Cam Newton: 19-of-38 with an interception

Brian Hoyer: 5-of-12

Jarrett Stidham: 12-22, interception

Brian Lewerke: 2-of-4

Attire: Full pads

Absent: DT Beau Allen, S Devin McCourty, WR Will Hastings, LB Josh Uche, LB Caash Maluia

Physically unable to perform list: RB Lamar MIller

Limited: TE Devin Asiasi, WRs Jakobi Meyers, S Kyle Dugger, LB Terez Hall

QB stats:

Newton was 6-of-10 in 1-on-1s, 2-of-5 in 7-on-7s and 11-of-23 with an interception in 11-on-11s.

Hoyer was 1-of-2 in 7-on-7s and 4-of-10 in 11-on-11s. I didn’t catch his reps in 1-on-1s since he was throwing to tight ends and running backs.

Stidham was 6-of-9 with an interception in 1-on-1s, 2-of-2 in 7-on-7s and and 4-of-11 in 11-on-11s.

QB winner: Newton more than doubled Hoyer and Stidham’s full-team reps. It’s his job even if the team doesn’t want to say it.

Interceptions: S Terrence Brooks, CB JC Jackson

Pass breakups: Brooks, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Justin Bethel, CB D’Angelo Ross, CB Joejuan Williams, CB Mike Jackson, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

Drops: TE Dalton Keene

More notes:

— Here are my detailed matchups from 1-on-1s:

Newton’s reps:

Gilmore beat WR Mohamed Sanu

Williams beat WR N’Keal Harry

WR Gunner Olszewski beat Mike Jackson

Gilmore pass breakup over WR Julian Edelman

WR Jeff Thomas over D’Angelo Ross

Edelman over JC Jackson

Olszewski over CB Myles Bryant

D’Angelo Ross over Sanu

WR Damiere Byrd over Bethel

Olszewski over Mike Jackson

Stidham’s reps:

JC Jackson over Edelman

Byrd over Bryant

WR Devin Ross over CB Jonathan Jones

WR Isaiah Zuber over Bethel

Sanu over CB Jason McCourty

Harry over Mike Jackson

JC Jackson over Devin Ross

Harry over Mike Jackson

JC Jackson interception over Edelman

That Gilmore and Jackson were able to get pass a pass breakup and interception, respectively, over Edelman was impressive. Those cornerbacks are unbelievable.

Olszewski winning all three reps wasn’t unsurprising after the training camp he’s had.

Thomas caught two more passes during 7-on-7s and almost pulled in a leaping one-handed grab from Hoyer in 11-on-11s. The undrafted rookie is starting to show up.

— Harry didn’t have the strongest practice after shining for a few days in a row. He lost a contested target to D’Angelo Ross, a 2019 undrafted free agent, in the end zone. He also should have caught a touchdown pass from Newton on an extended play, but he stepped out of the back of the end zone. The 2019 first-round pick will need to show better field awareness in the future.

— The Patriots’ defense was disruptive. Deatrich Wise batted a pass and was in the backfield for a couple of would-be sacks. Bentley and defensive tackle Nick Thurman also got into the backfield in a hurry.

— Kicker Nick Folk was 5-of-5 on field goals from around 45 yards out. Rookie Justin Rohrwasser was 3-of-4 from the same distance. One kick clanged off of the goalpost. The ball is coming off of Folk’s foot much better in training camp practices.

— D’Angelo Ross had a nice day. He wound up with the pass breakup over Harry but also forced incompletions on passes to Byrd and Sanu after going 1-of-2 in 1-on-1s. It’s going to be tough for him or Mike Jackson to make this team, but both players have flashed. Versatility could push either player over the edge. The Patriots’ ability to find unheralded defensive backs is unmatched.

— “Scary Terry” Brooks was all over the field and very talkative in practice, jawing consistently with the offense. He picked off Newton in 11-on-11s and broke up a pass from Newton on a target to running back James White. He’d be the favorite to replace Patrick Chung right now, but Adrian Phillips also showed up in the run game.

— The first 11-on-11 snap was a handoff from Newton to running back Damien Harris that went the distance. Harris had a huge hole up the middle and ran for a long score.

— Left guard Joe Thuney appeared to injure his hand or wrist in 11-on-11s and didn’t return to practice but stayed on the sideline.

— With Uche and Maluia out and Hall limited, rookie linebacker Anfernee Jennings saw a lot of work.

— What’s the cause for the offensive struggles? A combination of things. The quarterback play hasn’t been great as Newton continues to get acclimated. The defensive backs are a terrific group, and the wide receivers are having trouble gaining consistent separation.

