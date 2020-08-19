Patriots QB Cam Newton All Smiles In New Photo With Julian Edelman

The duo seem to be enjoying their first training camp together

Cam Newton and Julian Edelman’s first training camp as teammates appears to be going well.

Newton, who hopes to earn the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job, shared a photo Wednesday of himself with Edelman. The veteran QB tweeted the photo at the Patriots, along with a caption suggesting he’s enjoying his time with Edelman.

Take a look:

Whether Newton and Edelman eventually see game action together remains to be seen. Less than a week into training camp, Jarrett Stidham arguably outplayed his veteran counterpart.

Still, Newton has the highest ceiling of any player in the Patriots’ quarterback room, and there remains at least a decent chance he becomes the Week 1 starter.

