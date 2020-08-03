Another day, another Cam Newton workout video.

The New England Patriots quarterback’s production company, Iconic Saga Productions, posted a video to its YouTube channel Monday of Newton taking snaps — many of them — on practice fields. The theme of the video, “repetition,” is driven home in a way that never could be confused with subtle.

Take a look:

Whether the hard work Newton clearly has put in this offseason eventually pays off remains to be seen. Though the 31-year-old likely is the most capable quarterback on New England’s roster, he must prove himself over Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer in training camp.

As for Tom Brady, the man whom Newton hopes to replace as the Patriots’ starter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback turned 43 years old Monday. Julian Edelman celebrated in predictable fashion.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images