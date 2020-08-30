Patriots Receiver Julian Edelman Reveals Cam Newton’s Nickname For Him

When Cam Newton last week revealed his nickname for New Engalnd Patriots wideout N’Keal Harry, few knew what to make of it. Not only is the moniker somewhat vague, but Newton’s explanation left much to interpretation.

Well, Newton’s nickname for Julian is much more straightforward, thankfully.

“Highway 11,” Edelman revealed Friday during an appearance on 93.7 WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

Julian Edelman on @TheGregHillShow discusses working with Cam Newton: 'It’s an open forum with him' https://t.co/tuDGbfsGUA — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) August 28, 2020

Honestly, we like it. It probably is too late in Edelman’s career for fans to refer to him as anything than “Jules” or simply “Edelman,” but “Highway 11” still is a solid nickname.