Patriots Sign Two, Cut Two; Reportedly Plan To Add Another Kicker

The New England Patriots’ front office was busy Saturday as players were given the day off.

The Patriots signed defensive tackle Xavier Williams and tight end Paul Quessenberry, cut defensive tackle Darius Kilgo and tight end Alex Ellis and hosted kicker Nick Folk, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The Patriots plan to sign Folk on Monday, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Folk will provide competition for 2020 fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser.

Folk kicked for New England last season after longtime Patriot Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury. The Patriots cut Gostkowski this offseason, and he remains unsigned.

Folk went 14-of-17 on field goals and 12-of-12 on extra points in two stints with the Patriots last season, one before and one after an appendicitis. He was the most successful of three kickers who filled in for Gostkowski in 2019 along with Mike Nugent and Kai Forbath.