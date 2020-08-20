Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Has Response To Tweet Featuring Stefon Diggs

Stephon Gilmore had the film study come to him Wednesday, and he didn’t mind it.

The New England Patriots All-Pro cornerback responded to a tweet from Bleacher Report, which showcased Bills receiver Stefon Diggs getting open for a touchdown during a Buffo practice.

Gilmore, who could play Diggs himself in two AFC East games this season, had a simple response.

“Thanks for showing me the routes teams work on,” Gilmore tweeted.

Thanks for showing me the routes teams work on lol https://t.co/TtmgH1bryS — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) August 20, 2020

Diggs will enter his first season in Buffalo after back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns with the Minnesota Vikings, who traded the 26-year-old this offseason.

And while Diggs certainly has showed he’s got the talent, giving Gilmore any advantage, as New England fans have seen, probably isn’t the smartest move.

Gilmore and the Patriots are scheduled to face Diggs and the Bills for the first time in 2020 on November 1, and it should make for some great entertainment.

More Patriots: How Receiver Emerged From Longshot To Standout