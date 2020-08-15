Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots waived injured wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo on Saturday.

Adeboyejo’s release comes two days before padded Patriots training camp practices are set to begin Monday, Aug. 17. If Adeboyejo clears waivers, he would revert to New England’s injured reserve list. The Patriots could release Adeboyejo with an injury settlement at a later date.

Adeboyejo was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad Nov. 20, 2019. He was signed to a futures contract this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver previously spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets.

The Patriots still have Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Damiere Byrd, Jeff Thomas, Will Hastings, Isaiah Zuber and Devin Ross on their wide receiver depth chart.

Adeboyejo was a longshot to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster. The Patriots now have five open spots on their 80-man roster.

