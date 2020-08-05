A full day of hockey continues.
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens will face off Wednesday in Game 3 of their respective NHL Qualifying Round series. The series is split at one game apiece after the Penguins tied it up with a 3-2 win Monday.
We’ll find out who claims what could be a pivotal Game 3 soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Penguins-Canadiens:
When: Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NHL Network
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images