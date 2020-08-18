Phillies Vs. Red Sox Lineups: Jackie Bradley Jr., Christian Vazquez Sit

The Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies will open up a two-game series Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Boston’s lineup will look a bit different for the series opener, highlighted by the absences of Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Vazquez. This will mark Bradley’s third consecutive missed game. Vazquez exited Monday’s loss to the New York Yankees due to a heel injury.

Tzu-Wei Lin will make his first start of the season in center field in Bradley’s absence. Michael Chavis, meanwhile, will make his first start on the campaign at second base. Kevin Plawecki will do the catching for Red Sox starter Zack Godley.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Phillies vs. Red Sox game:

RED SOX (6-17)

Alex Verdugo, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Kevin Pillar, RF

Michael Chavis, 2B

Tzu-Wei Lin, CF

Kevin Plawecki, C

Zack Godley, RHP (0-2, 8.16 ERA)

PHILLIES (8-9)

Andrew McCutchen LF

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

Bryce Harper, RF

J.T. Realmuto, C

Didi Gregorius, SS

Alec Bohm, 3B

Jay Bruce, DH

Scott Kingery, 2B

Roman Quinn, CF

Zach Eflin, RHP (0-1, 3.60 ERA)