The NFL got some good news Tuesday.

With training camps slowly ramping up and increased COVID-19 testing among teams, it’s starting to really feel like football is on the horizon. One thing that could hurt this, though, is if positive tests exponentially increase.

Both Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Gardner Minshew of the Jacksonville Jaguars were added to the league’s COVID-19 list this past week, but luckily both were removed Tuesday.

