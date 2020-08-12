Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Although the Boston Bruins didn’t score the first goal of their game Wednesday morning, it wasn’t due to a lack of decent chances.

In the first period of Game 1 of the Bruins first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series with the Carolina Hurricanes, a nice breakout effort led by Anders Bjork gave Boston a decent scoring opportunity.

To watch the play and Andy Brickley’s breakdown of it, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Insurance.

