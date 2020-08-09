Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back in the win column Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston’s offense has been the talk of the town lately as they continue to struggle. J.D. Martinez (.212), Rafael Devers (.170), Jackie Bradley Jr. (.225) and Andrew Benintendi (.059) are all in the middle of their own respective slumps, which is difficult in this coronavirus-shortened 60-game Major League Baseball season.

For more on the Red Sox’s offensive struggles, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images