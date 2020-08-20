Rafael Devers’ Two-Run Blast Vs. Phillies Powered Red Sox To Needed Win

Rafael Devers made sure the Boston Red Sox left Fenway Park on a high note.

The star third baseman went 3-for-4, including a two-run homer and an RBI double, in his team’s 6-3 win Wednesday over the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the second consecutive three-hit performance for Devers, who finally might be emerging from his season-long funk.

The two-run homer, which was launched off Phillies starter Jake Arrieta, was the biggest hit of the game. Boston was trailing by two runs at the time and appeared headed for a 10th straight defeat.

For those reasons, Devers’ homer is our game-changing play of the week.

Take a look: