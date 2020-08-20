Rafael Devers’ Two-Run Blast Vs. Phillies Powered Red Sox To Needed Win

The Boston Red Sox third baseman came through when his teem needed him most

Rafael Devers made sure the Boston Red Sox left Fenway Park on a high note.

The star third baseman went 3-for-4, including a two-run homer and an RBI double, in his team’s 6-3 win Wednesday over the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the second consecutive three-hit performance for Devers, who finally might be emerging from his season-long funk.

The two-run homer, which was launched off Phillies starter Jake Arrieta, was the biggest hit of the game. Boston was trailing by two runs at the time and appeared headed for a 10th straight defeat.

For those reasons, Devers’ homer is our game-changing play of the week.

Take a look:

What a shot.

Devers is hitting .385 with one homer and five RBIs over his last six games. The 23-year-old now is .231 with three homers and nine RBIs on the season.

This game-changing play is presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

More MLB:

Red Sox Add Triston Casas To Player Pool As Prospect Continues Development

Related