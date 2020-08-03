Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Rangers swept their regular-season series with the Hurricanes, claiming victory in all four head-to-head matchups with Carolina.

Unfortunately for New York, this trend didn’t continue over the weekend.

The ‘Canes took Game 1 of their best-of-five series against the Rangers with a 3-2 win Saturday inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble. Carolina now will look to put New York on the brink of elimination when the Metropolitan Division rivals square off Monday afternoon.

Here’s how to watch Rangers vs. Hurricanes online:

When: Monday, Aug. 3 at noon ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

