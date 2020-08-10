Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We now know who holds the NHL’s No. 1 pick at this year’s draft.

The New York Rangers won Monday night’s NFL Draft Lottery and will make the first overall selection for the first time since 1965.

New York finished the shortened regular season with 79 points and just competed in the NHL’s 2002 Qualifying Games, but were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes.

While nothing is official, it’s likely the Rangers will draft Alexis Lafrenière. The winger long has been considered the top player in the NHL’s 2020 class. The 18-year-old is not afraid to get in front of the net and is physical. So he certainly could add some more to a Rangers team that will get a bit better should they draft Lafrenière.

The NHL Draft is set for Oct. 9.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images