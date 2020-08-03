Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat got off to hot starts inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

The reigning league champions took down LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday thanks in large to a game-high 33-points from Kyle Lowry. The Heat, meanwhile, notched a 20-point win over the Denver Nuggets in their first seeding game.

The Raptors and Heat will square off in the NBA’s first of six games Monday. Here’s how to watch the matinee matchup online and on TV:

When: Monday, Aug. 3 at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

