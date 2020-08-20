Red Sox Add Triston Casas To Player Pool As Prospect Continues Development

Triston Casas is one step closer to the majors.

Well, kinda.

The Boston Red Sox on Thursday added the 20-year-old corner infielder to their club player pool, which now consists of a full 60 players.

This doesn’t mean Casas is destined for The Show in 2020, as the power-hitting prospect will join the organization’s alternate training site in Pawtucket. But his addition to the player pool ensures he’ll join a team-sanctioned development environment in a strange year without minor league games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Casas, selected in the first round (26th overall) of the 2018 draft, spent most of last season with Single-A Greenville, hitting .254 with 19 home runs, 78 RBIs and an .820 OPS in 118 games for the Drive. He was named the Red Sox’s 2019 Minor League Offensive Player of the Year.

Casas, a left-handed hitter, is ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect and the No. 75 prospect across MLB.

MLB Pipeline has Casas listed as the No. 2 prospect in Boston’s system, behind only Jeter Downs, and the No. 83 prospect in the league.