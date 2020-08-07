Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Boston is looking to stay in the win column after shutting out the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, 5-0. Toronto is entering Friday night’s contest after falling to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, 4-3.

Friday night’s game begins what arguably could be the Red Sox’s toughest stretch of the season. Boston has 17 games in 17 nights against the Toronto Blue Jays, Rays, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles.

For more on the upcoming schedule, check out the video above from Friday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images