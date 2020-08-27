Red Sox, Blue Jays Release Joint Statement After Thursday’s Game Postponed

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays won’t play the final game of their series in Buffalo on Thursday night.

The teams released the following joint statement about 40 minutes before the scheduled first pitch:

“The continued police brutality and social inequity demand immediate attention and focus from all of us – not only Black Americans and Canadians. We fully respect the decision of our players to bring further awareness to the systemic racism that contributes to police violence against Black, Indigenous and people of color in our communities. We look forward to getting back on the field, and using our strongest platform, our game, to amplify our message demanding meaningful change.”

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday during a video conference with reporters that the club had discussions Wednesday night about what occurred in the NBA and Major League Baseball.

The NBA postponed its slate of playoff games Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their Game 5 matchup against the Orlando Magic in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake and ensuing protests regarding racial injustice and police brutality.

Three MLB games, including the Milwaukee Brewers’ matchup with the Cincinnati Reds, were postponed Wednesday in wake of the Bucks’ boycott.

Roenicke said his team’s discussions from Wednesday continued Thursday morning. He noted the players wanted to support Jackie Bradley Jr. — the Red Sox’s only Black player — although Bradley was OK with his teammates playing if they chose to do so.

No word on if or when Thursday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game will be rescheduled.