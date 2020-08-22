Red Sox Call Up Two RPs To Replace Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree On Active Roster

The Boston Red Sox traded away a pair of pitchers on their active roster, and the players they got in return, at least for now, aren’t going to be with the big club.

So, Boston had a couple roster moves to make Saturday.

The Red Sox called up lefty Jeffrey Springs and righty Robert Stock from the alternate training site. They’ll replace the roster spots Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree occupied before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Springs cracked the Sox’s Opening Day roster and has made four appearances for Boston this season, his last one coming on August 10.

Stock has pitched once for Boston this season, allowing an unearned run over 1 1/3 innings on August 11.