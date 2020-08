A pair of Boston Red Sox are celebrating their birthdays Friday.

Both J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez are another year older, with the designated hitter turning 33 and the catcher turning the big 3-0.

Of course, the Red Sox couldn’t let the day pass by without a celebratory tweet for the duo.

The guy behind the plate turns 30 today!



HBD @Christian_7_7_! 🎂

Help us send birthday wishes to @JDMartinez28! 🎉

Will Boston be able to make it three straight wins Friday night and give the birthday boys even more reason to celebrate? We’ll soon find out.