Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom Weighs In On Upcoming MLB Trade Deadline

The Red Sox already have made one trade this season but there could be more on the horizon.

Boston already dealt relief pitchers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Philadelphia Phillies for Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. And in this unconventional 2020 shortened Major League Baseball season, it’s currently unclear what the Red Sox will do ahead of the Aug. 31 trade deadline, though there’s been an influx of interest.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom joined NESN’s Tom Caron on Tuesday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live.”

