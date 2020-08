Things are heating up in Major League Baseball right now.

MLB’s annual trade deadline falls on Monday, Aug. 31, and the Boston Red Sox already have made one move.

Boston dealt pitchers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree and there potentially could be some more moves on the way.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom discussed the upcoming deadline Saturday night on “Red Sox Gameday Live.”

