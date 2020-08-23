Red Sox GM Brian O’Halloran Weighs In On Upcoming MLB Trade Deadline

With under two weeks remaining until the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the stove is heating up.

The Boston Red Sox already have been active on the trade market, dealing Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Philadelphia Phillies for pitchers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold on Friday.

It’s unclear if the Red Sox will make another deal before the Aug. 31 deadline, but there certainly has been chatter.

Red Sox general manager Brian O’Halloran joined NESN’s Tom Caron on Sunday night’s “Ultimate Red Sox Show” to discuss the team’s approach heading into the deadline and the idea of an “untouchable” player.

