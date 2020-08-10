Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox have a difficult test in front of them.

Boston begins a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night at Fenway Park. The Red Sox currently sit in fourth place in the American League East at 6-9 on the season, entering this lengthy stretch as winners of three of their last four games.

For more on their upcoming schedule, check out the video above from Monday’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

